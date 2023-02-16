Would-be Blades owner had already spoken about EFL scrutiny before league statement earlier this week cast doubt over takeover

Dozy Mmobuosi’s pledge to be “open to more questions and more scrutiny” over his proposed takeover of Sheffield United is about to be tested, after the EFL issued a statement revealing they cannot sanction a change of ownership at Bramall Lane while “a number of additional queries” posed to both United and Mmobuosi remain unanswered.

The businessman was recently unmasked as the man behind a mystery bid to buy the Blades from current owner Prince Abdullah, for an asking price mooted to be £90m. Mmobuosi then broke his silence by undergoing interviews in which he discussed how he came to bid for the Blades, his plans if his takeover is successful and the process of passing the EFL’s owners and directors test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The process is designed to protect clubs from being taken over by individuals who don’t have the means to run them. And although the EFL have a share purchase agreement and an owners and directors test decleration, they revealed on Tuesday that they have been waiting for answers to the additional queries “for some time” and the sale of United will not be processed until the league is satisfied that “the requirements of its regulations” have been met.

Mmobuosi revealed recently that he “believes we have given everything” required to the EFL but insisted he was open to more questions and scrutiny.

“I trust that they have the experts at the EFL doing their job,” Mmobuosi added. “Within weeks of shaking hands, certain deposits were paid.

“Unfortunately I can’t say anything because we have agreed there will be a joint statement when it’s time. Fingers crossed when this deal is done we’re going to make a comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Where we are right now, at any given time the EFL sends us questions. We provide the answers quickly. We believe we have given everything but of course we’re open for more questions and more scrutiny.

“There is nothing to hide, we are ready to go through the process and I believe they are professionals and fair enough. I am hoping they are. Fingers crossed, we’re just there waiting for whenever they are ready for us.”

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s Five channel, Mmobuosi suggested he is being subjected to increased scrutiny because he is Nigerian.

“I am one of the most scrutinized individuals that I know,” he said. “I run a public company, the scrutiny for me is different and I feel that. My market cap is hit because maybe Wall Street has refused or failed to understand our message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad