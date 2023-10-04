Pressure is mounting on Paul Heckingbottom but Sheffield United players and now legends have sent messages of support to the manager.

Sheffield United legend Michael Brown has urged supporters not to be ‘daft’ by calling for Paul Heckingbottom’s sacking following a disappointing start to the Premier League season.

The Blades sit bottom of the league with just one point from the side’s opening seven fixtures . Meetings with Manchester United, Arsenal and Brighton over the next five games won’t fill fans with huge hope for a change in fortune immediately either. Heckingbottom, who has held the managerial role since taking over from Slaviša Jokanović in 2021, is favourite to be the next Premier League manager to get the sack as pressure builds on the boss.

Brown, who made 169 appearances for Sheffield United and was part of the famous 2002/03 side that reached two cup semi-finals and a play-off final under Neil Warnock, has now given his take on the situation. Speaking on the BBC’s Football News Show Brown, who was known for his crunching tackles and penchant for a booking, criticised anyone wanting Heckingbottom to be removed from his role and called for faith in the manager.

Brown said: “Let’s be honest, we knew the three teams were going to struggle and that it wasn’t going to be easy. It felt like Burnley were the ones who would probably do a little bit better straight away.

“Sheffield United were late to the party with regards to their transfers and recruitment and Luton have done remarkable to be anywhere near it. He’s done remarkable Paul Heckingbottom. I really respect what he’s done but ultimately you have to get results at some point.

Michael Brown made 169 appearances for Sheffield United (Image: Getty Images)

“He will understand that. Let’s not be daft at this moment in time. It’s taken a long time to establish these squads and they need a bit of leeway. It’s tough, and not everybody is going to just come in and change everything. Let’s hold off on that please.”

The former midfielder’s backing comes after Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie also rubbished any idea that players weren’t performing because of Heckinbottom’s capabilities.