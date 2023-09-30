News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Double Sheffield Wednesday blow as key duo miss out on XI v Sunderland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Sheffield United player ratings v West Ham as top men score 6/10s - gallery

Sheffield United’s winless start to the Premier League season continued this afternoon as they were beaten 2-0 at West Ham United.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 30th Sep 2023, 16:57 BST

The Blades improved from last weekend’s 8-0 thrashing at the hands of Newcastle United but went down to goals from Jarred Bowen and Tomas Soucek in the first half. United went closest through Oli McBurnie’s scuffed effort but remain bottom of the Premier League table.

Here’s how we rated United’s players in the capital.

Made a smart stop to keep out Bowen’s header as a corner nearly proved United’s undoing again, and did well to keep out Paqueta from a tight angle. Other than that relatively untroubled in terms of shots and could do little about West Ham’s goals

1. Wes Foderingham 6

Made a smart stop to keep out Bowen’s header as a corner nearly proved United’s undoing again, and did well to keep out Paqueta from a tight angle. Other than that relatively untroubled in terms of shots and could do little about West Ham’s goals

Photo Sales
Given a difficult time on occasion by the lively Paqueta but gave as good as he got at times as well, getting forward when he could. Replaced by Trusty in a triple-sub later in the game after some more valuable minutes in the tank

2. Jayden Bogle 5

Given a difficult time on occasion by the lively Paqueta but gave as good as he got at times as well, getting forward when he could. Replaced by Trusty in a triple-sub later in the game after some more valuable minutes in the tank

Photo Sales
Was so close to getting United on the scoresheet after Basham headed Hamer’s corner across goal and the Bosnian got his head to it, but Areola did well to keep it out from close-range and from a tight angle

3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 5.5

Was so close to getting United on the scoresheet after Basham headed Hamer’s corner across goal and the Bosnian got his head to it, but Areola did well to keep it out from close-range and from a tight angle

Photo Sales
Gave United a big injury concern when he landed awkwardly after attacking a second-half corner and stayed down - after treatment from the physios he limped very gingerly off the field and straight down the tunnel for further treatment, with Basham replacing him

4. John Egan 4

Gave United a big injury concern when he landed awkwardly after attacking a second-half corner and stayed down - after treatment from the physios he limped very gingerly off the field and straight down the tunnel for further treatment, with Basham replacing him

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsWest Ham