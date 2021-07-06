John Lundstram reveals Sheffield United influence of Chris Wilder and John Fleck on his free transfer move to Rangers

The midfielder was yesterday officially unveiled at Rangers, signing a three-year deal at Ibrox after leaving United on a free transfer this summer.

Lundstram will work at Rangers with a boyhood hero in former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard. And, when asked about the mental strength needed to play for Rangers, Lundstram said: “That’s something the old manager [Wilder] instilled in all of us back then. Obviously it didn’t end the way any of us would have wanted.Bayern can win Champions League

“But to be here now, I know the winning mentality that exists and amongst the Rangers fans, I just can’t wait.

“Hopefully I can bring that winning mentality and continue the success from last season.”

Lundstram also revealed how former Blades teammate John Fleck a boyhood Rangers fan and former player, played a “massive part” in him moving north of the border.

New Rangers signing John Lundstram watches on during a pre-season friendly between Partick Thistle and Rangers at Firhill (Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“Every other week his mates and his family were phoning him, asking if I was signing because it was all over the media that there was a bit of interest,” Lundstram added.