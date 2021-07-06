John Lundstram reveals Sheffield United influence of Chris Wilder and John Fleck on his free transfer move to Rangers
Ex-Sheffield United man John Lundstram believes he is already equipped to deal with the mental pressures of playing for a club the size of Rangers – because of the winning mentality instilled into him by Chris Wilder when they worked together at Bramall Lane.
The midfielder was yesterday officially unveiled at Rangers, signing a three-year deal at Ibrox after leaving United on a free transfer this summer.
Lundstram will work at Rangers with a boyhood hero in former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard. And, when asked about the mental strength needed to play for Rangers, Lundstram said: “That’s something the old manager [Wilder] instilled in all of us back then. Obviously it didn’t end the way any of us would have wanted.Bayern can win Champions League
“But to be here now, I know the winning mentality that exists and amongst the Rangers fans, I just can’t wait.
“Hopefully I can bring that winning mentality and continue the success from last season.”
Lundstram also revealed how former Blades teammate John Fleck a boyhood Rangers fan and former player, played a “massive part” in him moving north of the border.
“Every other week his mates and his family were phoning him, asking if I was signing because it was all over the media that there was a bit of interest,” Lundstram added.
“I knew from an early stage how much it meant to a lot of the people up here because Flecky was on me from the start! He played a massive part and I know a couple of the lads in and around the city through Flecky, so it’ll be nice to see some old faces.”