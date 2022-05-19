Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal: Watch incredible moment ex-Sheffield United man saved Everton and sent Goodison Park wild

The former Sheffield United forward has had a season decimated by injury but he wrote himself into Goodison Park folklore with a superb diving header that capped off an incredible comeback for Frank Lampard’s side.

Needing a victory to make themselves safe and avoid an awkward last-day trip to top-four-chasing Arsenal, the situation looked bleak when they went 2-0 down inside 36 minutes.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But manager Frank Lampard’s tactical changes, plus the sheer emotion and force of a raucous crowd, dramatically turned things around in the second half as first Michael Keane and then Richarlison, with his sixth in nine games, teed up a rousing finale.

And with the stage set, Calvert-Lewin – fresh from scoring his first goal since August in Saturday’s defeat to Brentford – launched himself at a free-kick and watched as the Gwladys Street End behind the goal exploded, followed by the rest of the ground.

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates after scoring against Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park (AP Photo/Jon Super)