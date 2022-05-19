'Once a Blade...' Morgan Gibbs-White's emotional goodbye message to Sheffield United

The Wolves attacker returns to his parent club, leaving behind a fanbase who made him one of their own after the 22-year-old became a firm favourite at the Lane despite his relatively short stay.

Gibbs-White scored 13 goals in 40 games for the Blades and turned in consistently superb performances which singled him out as one of the most exciting young players in the Championship last season.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though they would love to have him back, it is very unlikely that the England under 21 international will be seen in a United shirt again and he said his goodbyes with an emotional post on social media on Thursday evening after making his last appearance in Tuesday’s play-off semi-final defeat to Nottingham Forest.

It read: “Words can not justify how I am feeling right now. First of all I wanna say sorry for the other night but I am so proud of the team and how we finished the season and I hope you guys can continue that in the next.

"Thank you to the players, staff and especially the fasn for showing me all the love from day one. I appreciate you all for bringing me some of the best memories of my career so far. I don't think there will be a more exciting feeling than scoring in front of the Kop end.

"I wish you all nothing but the best in the future. Once a Blade, always a Blade. Thanks again."

Earlier this week another loanee, Conor Hourihane, also said farewell as he returned to Aston Villa. The midfielder is a free agent and will leave Villa Park in the summer.