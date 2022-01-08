The defender, on loan from Liverpool, has not featured for Paul Heckingbottom’s side since the beginning of last month - missing the win over Fulham nearly three weeks ago for what the manager described as “personal reasons”.

Although tomorrow’s FA Cup tie at Wolverhampton Wanderers marks United’s return to action following that match, Davies was also expected to sit out their meetings with Preston North End, Hull City and Middlesbrough before those were postponed at the opposition’s request.

But, speaking ahead of the meeting with Bruno Lage’s team, Heckingbottom told The Star: “Ben has missed a lot of training and games so he’s back doing his own individual stuff and back on the grass with Macca (assistant manager Stuart McCall).”

Suggesting Davies will also be absent at Molineux, Heckingbottom added: “It’s about building. He’s had a big spell out in terms of being inactive.”

Ben Davies has impressed since joining Sheffield United on loan from Liverpool: Simon Bellis / Sportimage