A Buckingham Palace statement confirmed the Queen’s passing this afternoon, with Prince Charles now King after the death of his mother.

Elizabeth II was the nation's longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years, and her children and close members of the Royal Family travelled to Balmoral this afternoon after doctors raised concerns for Her Majesty’s health.

An EFL statement this evening confirmed that “Consideration in respect of EFL fixtures will be discussed with the Government and the wider sport sector during the period ahead and an appropriate announcement will be made at the earliest opportunity.”

Queen Elizabeth II passed away this afternoon, at the age of 96 (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s Europa League clash tonight against Real Sociedad will go ahead, at UEFA’s insistence, with a minute’s silence held before kick-off at Old Trafford. Both teams will wear black armbands and flags around the stadium will fly at half-mast.

United face Rotherham United this weekend at Bramall Lane, while Wednesday are away at Plymouth Argyle. Various other events would also likely be cancelled while the Stock Exchange would close, and Parliament would hastily reconvene if not in session.

Flags across the country will be put to half mast, and TV and radio stations will broadcast alternative schedules.

When Princess Diana tragically passed away on in August 1997, a number of events were cancelled or postponed. A Premier League game between Liverpool and Newcastle United scheduled for that day was cancelled and all games due to be played on Saturday, September 6 were moved to avoid clashing with her funeral.

The Queen is expected to lie in state in a few days' time, with her funeral held in Westminster Abbey in central London in around 10 days.