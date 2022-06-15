Sheffield United season player ratings: The Blades who led the way in The Star's matchday marks

After a stellar season on loan at Bramall Lane, there can have been few complaints when Morgan Gibbs-White returned to Wolves with both the Sheffield United player and young player of the season awards under his belt.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 4:09 pm

It was a real campaign of two halves for the Blades, who struggled badly to get going under Slavisa Jokanovic early in the campaign as the hangover from relegation from the Premier League proved difficult to shift.

United and Forest set to miss out on target as he 'agrees Prem move'

But after the Serb was sacked and Paul Heckingbottom took over, United’s season was reignited and a remarkable run of late-season form saw them finish fifth and qualfy for the end-of-season play-offs – where they suffered more heartbreak with defeat to eventual winners Nottingham Forest.

But who was The Star’s star man from 2021/22? We went back to crunch the numbers and find out who scored the highest, on average of our Championship matchday ratings, in reverse order. Players must have had a minimum of five ratings to qualify.

1. Birmingham, England, 4th February 2022. Pre match huddle forms during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrews, Birmingham. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Sheffield United reached the Championship play-offs last season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Photo: Simon Bellis

2. Robin Olsen

11 ratings, average 5.45

Photo: Simon Bellis

3. Conor Hourihane

24 ratings, average 5.58

Photo: David Klein

4. Rhian Brewster

14 ratings, average 5.64

Photo: Simon Bellis

