Sheffield United season player ratings: The Blades who led the way in The Star's matchday marks

It was a real campaign of two halves for the Blades, who struggled badly to get going under Slavisa Jokanovic early in the campaign as the hangover from relegation from the Premier League proved difficult to shift.

But after the Serb was sacked and Paul Heckingbottom took over, United’s season was reignited and a remarkable run of late-season form saw them finish fifth and qualfy for the end-of-season play-offs – where they suffered more heartbreak with defeat to eventual winners Nottingham Forest.

But who was The Star’s star man from 2021/22? We went back to crunch the numbers and find out who scored the highest, on average of our Championship matchday ratings, in reverse order. Players must have had a minimum of five ratings to qualify.

Sheffield United reached the Championship play-offs last season

Robin Olsen 11 ratings, average 5.45

Conor Hourihane 24 ratings, average 5.58

Rhian Brewster 14 ratings, average 5.64