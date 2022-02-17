The Sheffield United centre-forward has not featured for Paul Heckingbottom’s side since damaging a muscle during last week’s win over West Bromwich Albion.

After missing the goalless draws against Huddersfield Town and Hull City, McGoldrick is set to be absent again when Swansea City visit Bramall Lane on Saturday. The match is the latest in a series of fixtures set to decide the race for promotion from the Championship, with fellow contenders Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough all featuring on United’s schedule before the middle of next month.

Although Heckingbottom has yet to provide a detailed update on McGoldrick’s diagnosis, he did confirm the former Republic of Ireland international held further talks with United’s medical experts earlier this week.

“He has seen someone again,” the United manager told The Star. “I’ve had a chat with David. He wants to get as much information as possible from the staff and the people who can help.

“He’s an experienced professional, an experienced player. So that’s why he’s looking into it. He’s talking to the people who know far more about this kind of thing than me and they’ll be able to give him the best possible advice.”

McGoldrick’s team mate and fellow striker Rhian Brewster went through a similar process last month, eventually choosing to undergo surgery to correct a hamstring issue despite knowing it could rule him out for the rest of the campaign. Brewster, United’s record signing, is under contract until 2025. But McGoldrick, aged 34, is set to become a free agent at the end of the campaign.

David McGoldrick of Sheffield United (right) and Semi Ajayi of West Bromwich Albion battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

Brewster was informed there were non-invasive treatment options available, which would have boosted his chances of playing again this term. But he decided not to pursue any of those after being informed an operation would permanently cure the issue.

“David knows his body as well as anyone,” Heckingbottom said. “He wants to get as much information as possible and that’s the sensible thing to do. I think that’s what anyone would like to do.”

Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United has undergone surgery to cure a hamstring problem: David Klein / Sportimage