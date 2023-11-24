David Brooks in his Sheffield United days

Sheffield United fans will welcome back 'one of their own' this weekend when David Brooks returns to Bramall Lane with Bournemouth for the first time since leaving Bramall Lane. The popular forward has returned to action after his brave battle with cancer, which saw him get the all-clear last May.

The Welsh international, who came through the ranks at Bramall Lane after being picked up following his release from Manchester City's academy, made a big impression in his time with the Blades, including a memorable breakthrough performance in their Steel City derby win over Wednesday in September 2017.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His performances led to a big-money move to Bournemouth before the devastating stage two Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis in October 2021. The cancer was diagnosed after Brooks asked for paracetamol to help him sleep and after intense chemotherapy treatment, which took its toll on his body, he received the good news last year.

He will return with Bournemouth for what is shaping up to be a crunch game in the battle for Premier League survival, with the Blades given fresh hope of beating the drop by Everton's 10-point deduction recently that moved them up to third-bottom. The Cherries travel to Bramall Lane two places and four points above Paul Heckingbottom's side - but rivalry is expected to be put aside to welcome Brooks home ahead of kick-off.

"I know he still speaks to a lot of people here, a lot of the staff around the place, and Jack's working with him now with Wales," said Heckingbottom of Brooks, with United coach Jack Lester having first-hand experience of Brooks from international duty with Rob Page's Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad