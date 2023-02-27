As the saying goes, a week can be a long time in football.

Seven days after their lead over third-placed Middlesbrough was cut to four points, Sheffield United are seven points clear again after a perfect set of weekend results in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

United still have a game in hand over Boro, and a better goal difference, ahead of a break from league anxieties for Wednesday night’s FA Cup tie with Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane.

With 13 games of the regular season remaining – or 12 for Boro – there will be plenty more twists and turns to come, for sure, in a division as competitive as it is unpredictable.

And the data boffins at FiveThirtyEight have applied their detailed statistical model to the Championship in a bid to determine how the final table will look come May, giving each side a percentage chance of relegation or promotion.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish after the transfer window slammed shut. But will it play out that way?

Race for the Premier League A general view of the Sky Bet Championship trophy which a host of clubs are fighting for, along with promotion to the Premier League

24th Huddersfield Town (relegated) 43 points. Relegation chances: 76%

23rd Blackpool (relegated) 43 points. Relegation chances: 73%

22nd Wigan Athletic (relegated) 45 points. Relegation chances: 66%