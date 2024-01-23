Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ivo Grbić, the Athletico Madrid goalkeeper, is on his way to England as the giant stopper's move to Sheffield United inched a step closer. The 6ft 5in 28-year-old has been given permission to leave the Metropolitano in this window ahead of his contract expiry in the summer.

Grbić has not played all season, with Jan Oblak firmly entrenched as Diego Simeone's first-choice goalkeeper, and has accepted the chance to take the next step of his career in the English Premier League with United. Barring any late hiccups the Croatian international will sign a long-term contact at Bramall Lane and could make his debut against Brighton in the FA Cup this weekend if United complete the deal and receive the necessary international clearance in time.

Grbić's inclusion in Simeone's squad for last night's La Liga win at Granada set tongues wagging amongst some Blades supporters who interpreted it as a sign that the deal was in jeopardy but United officials knew that would happen, as Atletico wait to tie up a deal for Grbić's replacement. Horațiu Moldovan was initially expected in Madrid for a medical on Monday but it was delayed until today [Tuesday], after his buyout clause at Rapid Bucharest was met by Atletico recently.