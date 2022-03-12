Coventry City v Sheffield United confirmed teams: Hourihane IN - Blades make TWO changes for City clash

Sheffield United have made two changes to their side for this afternoon’s clash with Coventry City.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 2:01 pm
Conor Hourihane returns against Coventry City today: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

John Fleck and Ben Davies miss out with injuries to their groin and calf, although both are expected to be fit for Wednesday’s trip to Blackpool.

Kyron Gordon and Conor Hourihane come into the side.

Young guns Kacper Lopata and Oli Arblaster are on the bench, with Lopata being recalled from his loan spell at Southend with immediate effect.

Blades: Foderingham, Osborn, Gordon, Egan, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Norwood, Fleck, Hourihane, Berge, Sharp, Gibbs-White.

Subs: A Davies, McBurnie, Ndiaye, Lopata, Jebbison, Seriki, Arblaster.

Coventry: Moore, Clarke-Salter, Rose, McFadzean, Allen, O’Hare, Gyokeres, Mattsen, Dabo, Godden, Hamer.

Subs: Wilson, Waghorn, Sheaf, Hyam, Kane, Tavares, Howley.

