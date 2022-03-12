Coventry City v Sheffield United: Live updates as Blades make two changes
Sheffield United are looking to build on their midweek victory over play-off rivals Middlesbrough this afternoon when they face Coventry City.
United moved up to fifth in the Championship table against Boro, and are looking to consolidate their play-off push against the Sky Blues.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor
Coventry v Blades LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:11
Great defending from Clarke-Salter
prevents a tap in for Gibbs-White after a good run and cross from Sharp - the Wolves loanee was ready to tap in but the Coventry man was on hand to poke it behind and the corner comes to nothing
Good crossing chance
for Norrington-Davies as Berge and Hourihane work it wide, but he balloons it over the bar
Godden goes through
and his weak shot is saved by Foderingham, but he was well offside anyway and the flag eventually goes up
Good tempo
to the opening exchanges of the game, City looking to hit United over the top but they’ve had no joy so far
Here come the teams
the Blades in their black away kit and Coventry in their usual sky blue shirts
A taste of the future for the Blades this afternoon
With so many injuries already, and two more hitting them for this game in Fleck and Ben Davies, the Blades’ bench has a very youthful look about it - 25 year old Oli McBurnie the oldest outfield player by some distance amongst the subs