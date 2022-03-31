Temporarily brought in as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Wilder – and many more of a Blades persuasion – felt that the rule change would unduly favour clubs higher up the Premier League foodchain, who have vast squads and would benefit from being able to change half of their outfield side during a game.

Wilder’s opposition attracted the ire of Jurgen Klopp, for one, with the Liverpool boss making a series of not-so-subtle digs in United’s direction until their time in the Premier League came to an end.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the five-subs idea refused to go away and at a shareholders’ meeting today, a rule change was voted through allowing Premier League clubs to increase the amount of in-game changes they can make to five from next season.

That means that, should United be successful in winning promotion back to the Premier League this season, they will fall under the new rules.

Despite clubs across Europe following IFAB's proposal to move to five subs, the Premier League had previously decided against using the recommendations for the 2020-21 campaign and instead reverted back to three substitutions.

Anfield boss Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola were both critics of not adopting the changes for the current domestic league campaign when it was allowed in European competitions as well as for England's domestic cup fixtures.

Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool and Chris Wilder of Sheffield United clashed over the five-subs rule during the Blades' time in the Premier League (Oli Scarff - Pool/Getty Images)

Previously some top-flight clubs had expressed reservations over a move to permanently increase the number of substitutes available during a league game amid concerns it could favour those with stronger squad depth.

Following further discussions on Thursday, it was decided to adopt the new regulations from the start of the 2022-2023 campaign which will be officially implemented at the annual general meeting.