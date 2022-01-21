Confidence in Sheffield United’s play-off chances ‘damaged’ after Preston North End and Derby County results
Confidence in Sheffield United’s chances of making the Championship play-offs has been damaged after the Blades dropped points against Derby County and Preston North End.
The Blades fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of cash-strapped Derby County last weekend before squandering a two-goal lead against 10-man Preston North End on Tuesday.
Their ongoing inconsistency and how it could hamper their chances of play-off qualification this season was just one of several talking points on the latest episode of The Star Blades, a weekly Sheffield United podcast brought to you by The Star.
