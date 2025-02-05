'Commanding' Sheffield United pair make Championship Team of the Week alongside Leeds and Sunderland men

Sheffield United were made to fight hard for three points at Derby County.

Sheffield United enjoyed an instant return to winning ways on Saturday after beating Derby County 1-0. January signings combined for the decisive second-half goal at Pride Park, with Ben Brereton Diaz meeting Tom Cannon’s cross to tap in from close range.

United were made to battle for the win on another day in which they picked up all three points despite not being at their best. And those three points were all that mattered, particularly after the previous weekend’s disappointing 3-0 defeat at home to Hull City.

And two Blades defenders have been rewarded for their efforts with a place in WhoScored.com’s Championship Team of the Week. Take a look below to see who made the cut.

Kept out a number of Hull City efforts as his Stoke City side came back from 1-0 down to win 2-1 at the MKM Stadium.

1. GK: Victor Johansson (Stoke City) - 7.6

Straight in for a first start since joining on loan from Ipswich Town to help his side win 1-0 at Derby County. Solid defensively and a decent attacking threat.

2. RB: Harry Clarke (Sheffield United) - 7.3

Dominant at the back as Leeds kept a fourth consecutive league clean sheet. Stifled Cardiff dangerman Callum Robinson and enjoyed a couple of forays forward in Saturday's 7-0 thumping.

3. CB: Joe Rodon (Leeds United ) - 7.8

A commanding performance from the Blades captain, who got in the way of plenty to keep Derby out. Sprayed some lovely passes about as well.

4. CB: Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) - 7.9

