Sheffield United enjoyed an instant return to winning ways on Saturday after beating Derby County 1-0. January signings combined for the decisive second-half goal at Pride Park, with Ben Brereton Diaz meeting Tom Cannon’s cross to tap in from close range.

United were made to battle for the win on another day in which they picked up all three points despite not being at their best. And those three points were all that mattered, particularly after the previous weekend’s disappointing 3-0 defeat at home to Hull City.