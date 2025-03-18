Chris Wilder addresses 'firework' concern during Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday derby after "stupid" verdict

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, condemned the throwing of a firework at his players as they celebrated their Steel City derby victory over rivals Wednesday on Sunday afternoon - and would have done exactly the same had it happened at Bramall Lane. The Blades were targeted by a projectile in the aftermath of Rhian Brewster’s winner, which exploded close to skipper Jack Robinson.

Robinson reacted angrily towards Owls fans in the aftermath, having been targeted earlier by objects thrown from the crowd as he prepared to take a long throw in front of the Hillsborough north stand. The game was stopped on a couple of occasions so referee Andrew Kitchen could pass said objects to his fourth official, with the Owls confirming yesterday that they are now the subject of another FA charge.

A Wednesday statement read: “Not only is this behaviour wholly unacceptable, a breach of EFL Ground Regulations and the law, such behaviour posed a serious danger to the players on the pitch, playing staff on the sidelines and to fellow supporters.

“A robust investigation is currently underway and the club is working together with the relevant authorities in order to identify those responsible. Once identified, perpetrators will face the full force of club sanctions (including a stadium ban, where applicable) and potential prosecution by the relevant authorities.

“Despite continual previous warnings, a tiny minority of supporters continue to tarnish the good name and reputation of Sheffield Wednesday. As a result, the club is now the subject of another FA investigation.

“We thank the overwhelming majority of supporters whose behaviour continues to be exemplary whilst following the Owls, while reiterating our zero-tolerance policy to those who undermine and tarnish the club’s reputation.”

Fans of both sides claimed to have been targeted with missiles from the other set of supporters, with former FIFA referee and Owls fan Keith Hackett telling Football League World that “these incidents in the atmosphere of a local derby game are [not] welcome, and the safety of spectators is essential. Let’s hope the police have security film available to get those who are perpetrators of these stupid acts.”

This instalment of the derby saw police make eight arrests - including one on suspicion of sexual assault - while the first clash between the rivals this season saw several unsavoury incidents, including an Owls fan pictured with a message on his phone mocking the recent death of former Blades defender George Baldock.

While no United players appeared to be hurt by the firework thrown by a home supporter, the consequences if it had exploded closer to one of Wilder’s men could have been much worse. Asked about the incident afterwards, Wilder said: “If that had been at our place it would have been a moment of concern, of course. There were a lot of things happening, a lot of things happened in the home game too. A lot of things happen at derby games.

“You see it whether it’s Everton v Liverpool, Rangers v Celtic, Man City v Man United. These things happen. It’s difficult for people to control their emotions because they’re that passionate about their team and their club and their result.

“Things have gone over the line recently, and the authorities need to try and do what they need to do with it. If that had happened at our place we’d have been condemning it as well. This is how it is, it’s a passionate sport but we have to make sure that we’re in the boundaries.”