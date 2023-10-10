Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ciaran Clark is hoping to utilise the promotion experience he gained with Sheffield United and Newcastle United in the past at Stoke City, after signing for the Championship side until the end of the season. Clark, who spent last season at Bramall Lane as the Blades reached the Premier League, had been without a club since the expiry of his deal at St. James’ Park earlier this summer.

A 36-cap Republic of Ireland international, Clark will link up with a former teammate with club and country in former Blade Enda Stevens at Stoke. Stevens moved to Staffordshire after his United release earlier this summer, playing five games for them so far. Clark will wear the same No.26 he donned at Bramall Lane, with technical director Ricky Martin saying: “Ciaran’s vast experience and understanding of how to be successful in the Championship make him a valuable addition to our squad.

“He gives us the cover we need at the back but, more than that, he’s a left-footed central defender which is a commodity in itself, as well as possessing all the pedigree and background to be a leader and cultural architect within our group. Ciaran has two weeks to train and acclimatise prior to our next block of Championship fixtures and we’ll be working hard to help him get up to speed as quickly and effectively as possible.”

The 34-year-old defender said: “I’ve missed the feeling of being in the dressing room and preparing week-to-week for Saturdays. I worked hard throughout pre-season and have kept myself in good shape since, so I am keen to get out there with the lads over the next couple of weeks.