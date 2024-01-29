Ivo Grbic will be Sheffield United's No.1 goalkeeper going forward, manager Chris Wilder has confirmed, despite sharing some responsibility for the new boy's debut to forget on Saturday afternoon. Unitedites got their first glimpse of the former Atletico Madrid stopper in Saturday's tie against Brighton, but watched him concede five times as the Blades exited the FA Cup at the fourth-round stage.

Although the Croatian international could do little about the Seagulls' first four goals - two penalties and two well-hit strikes from distance - he will not look back at their fifth with much fondness, sub Danny Welbeck's shot squirming through his grasp in injury time. Grbic only trained with United for the first time on Friday after his move was completed, but he has jumped ahead of Wes Foderingham in the pecking order with the former Rangers goalkeeper - plus fellow stoppers Adam Davies and Jordan Amissah - all out of contract in the summer.

“I had a decision. He could have trained instead," Wilder said. "But he’s going to be our goalkeeper for the foreseeable future. We have signed him on a long-term deal and have confidence that it’s a good decision that we have got our own goalkeeper. The deal is a really good one and the boy wanted to come.

"He’s got a good pedigree and will get better. I made that decision. He wanted to play as well. There was a lot of travelling going on and medicals and training with Atletico Madrid on Monday and us on Friday. I made that decision and have to take responsibility for that. As you all know, Jack O’Connell wouldn’t have had the career he had, if people had made that decision on him after three or four games.

"It’s a tough one for him to take, as he will have wanted to get off to a good start personally and it looks as if he hasn’t. But there’s more to come from him and he’ll be better - and we will be better - with him playing at the highest level."

The show of confidence in Grbic could also be interpreted as something of a message to Foderingham, who was offered a new deal earlier in the season by United but elected not to sign as he sought more attractive terms. Grbic will retain his place for tomorrow [Tuesday] night's trip to Crystal Palace, with Wilder insisting: "He’s number one. The other three goalkeepers are out of contract and I had to sort that situation out. It’s an opportunity that came up to sign an established goalkeeper who wanted to come and play in the Premier League who has got a good CV.

