Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has warned some of his players that they are playing for their Bramall Lane futures in this afternoon's FA Cup clash away at Gillingham. The Blades boss has already made clear to his players the need for attitude and character at Priestfield as United look to avoid another cup shock already this campaign.

United, who were knocked out of the League Cup earlier this season at home to Lincoln City on penalties, travel to Kent almost 60 places above Stephen Clemence's men in the league pyramid but aware that there are many amongst a sold-out home following who will fancy their side to collect a big third-round scalp. Wilder is not taking the game lightly, signalling his intention to play his strongest available side after labelling it as United's biggest match of the season so far, and will also use what he sees in the game to help form decisions for the future.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One hundred per cent," replied Wilder when asked if some of his players were playing for their United careers at Priestfield. "There are a lot of big decisions to be made in the summer, with a lot of players out of contract. There are a lot of players in contract as well who, if I feel can’t take us forward, we’ll make decisions on.

“I’ll be that ruthless manager that I’ve always had to be ever since I started off as a manager. I want to make positive decisions but I won’t be scared to make those tough decisions if I feel that people can’t handle the pressure and the responsibility that we put on them to be good, and to deliver. They have that opportunity and if they want to play at the top end of English football, in the Premier League, then we need to deal with afternoons like this because we all know what’s coming. We have to produce a performance and a result.”

Gills defender Max Ehmer has already called on his teammates and the club's fans to make things "horrible" for the Blades, as they seek some respite from a Premier League campaign that has brought little joy so far. “Whether it’s a threat or a warning, however a player wants to take it, this is a big judgment day for me on their mentality," Wilder added. “Of what they’re about and what makes them tick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad