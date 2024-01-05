Chris Wilder has promised Sheffield United supporters that his side are approaching tomorrow's FA Cup trip to Gillingham at "full tilt" as he assesses his squad options for the third-round tie. United's injury situation has robbed Wilder of a number of likely starters, with Max Lowe and Sydie Peck the latest to enter the Bramall Lane treatment room recently.

“We’ll be going full tilt, all in, without a shadow of a doubt," Wilder said. "And I’ll be playing my strongest team. Playing well and winning games of football breeds confidence – this is the biggest game of the season as far as I’m concerned and the players understand that."

Ben Brereton Diaz could make his Blades debut after signing on loan from Villareal on the eve of the game, while Wilder faces a number of selection dilemmas as he looks to balance playing his strongest squad with managing minutes for the likes of Rhys Norrington-Davies and Rhian Brewster after they recently returned from injury. With that in mind we tasked our man to select the side he'd send out at Priestfield - what would you do differently?

