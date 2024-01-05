News you can trust since 1887
Ben Brereton Diaz debut in Sheffield United predicted XI v Gillingham amid Chris Wilder promise - gallery

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 5th Jan 2024, 16:22 GMT

Chris Wilder has promised Sheffield United supporters that his side are approaching tomorrow's FA Cup trip to Gillingham at "full tilt" as he assesses his squad options for the third-round tie. United's injury situation has robbed Wilder of a number of likely starters, with Max Lowe and Sydie Peck the latest to enter the Bramall Lane treatment room recently.

“We’ll be going full tilt, all in, without a shadow of a doubt," Wilder said. "And I’ll be playing my strongest team. Playing well and winning games of football breeds confidence – this is the biggest game of the season as far as I’m concerned and the players understand that."

Ben Brereton Diaz could make his Blades debut after signing on loan from Villareal on the eve of the game, while Wilder faces a number of selection dilemmas as he looks to balance playing his strongest squad with managing minutes for the likes of Rhys Norrington-Davies and Rhian Brewster after they recently returned from injury. With that in mind we tasked our man to select the side he'd send out at Priestfield - what would you do differently?

1. Adam Davies

Rhythm is important for goalkeepers and with United having no game for two weeks after this one Wilder may be tempted to keep faith with Wes Foderingham but it’ll also be a good chance for him to have a look in a real match setting at Davies, who hasn’t played since United’s League Cup exit earlier in the season

2. George Baldock

I wouldn’t be surprised at all if young Femi Seriki got the nod instead but given Wilder’s insistence that he will play his strongest side, I suspect either Baldock or Jayden Bogle could start at Priestfield Photo: Simon Bellis

3. Anel Ahmedhodžić

Missing last time out at Manchester City through suspension, this could be a good opportunity to get some minutes back in the Bosnian’s legs

4. Auston Trusty/Jack Robinson

Both have been key parts of Wilder’s defensive set-up so far and given a spate of injuries in that area he doesn’t have too many other options to rest his key men

