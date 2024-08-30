Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder’s deadline day hope as Sheffield United boss assesses transfer window as a whole

Chris Wilder is confident that Sheffield United will keep hold of their prized assets beyond the closure of the transfer window tonight, despite losing two more players on its final day. Anis Slimane has joined Norwich City on loan and will soon be followed by Auston Trusty, who is edging closer to a move to Celtic.

There has been talk all summer about the futures of key men including Anel Ahmedhodzic, Gus Hamer and Vini Souza, while Oliver Arblaster’s future was discussed once again today with reports that Brighton are eying him as a potential replacement for Billy Gilmour. Unlike Slimane and Trusty, who both expressed a desire to move on, Wilder has been happy with the attitude of his in-demand stars.

“Yeah, I am,” Wilder said this afternoon when asked about his confidence of keeping players at Bramall Lane. “You never know but I'm under the impression that that's it, and basically no-one will be going out and no one coming in. So we'll work with the group we've got.

“We tried but we're going to work with the group that we have and overall, the assessment of the window has been pretty impressive for me. There's a lot of moving parts in terms of the refresh, and dragging the average age down to about 23. Which is extremely young in the Championship but that brings youthfulness and enthusiasm and it’s testament to some of the boys that have been promoted into the first-team squad.

"Financially it's been a good window for us. We've either bought good assets for small fees or brought into the football club good assets in terms of the free transfers. The McCallums, the Shackletons and the O'Hares.”

“There's always a price with all those players and I'm not going to spin anything, if the other club had hit those realistic prices ... there's a number that other clubs have to hit. Just as we have to hit it at other clubs. Gus staying, Anel staying, Vini staying ... he's been absolutely incredible from a manager’s point of view.

“Those three boys were the most talked about players that were potentially going to go, so to keep them and shut the window and focus on the main event. Which is focusing on the team day to day and getting some positive performances which lead to good results. Jamie Shackleton is back in full training after missing the start of the season through a knee injury he sustained in pre-season at Rotherham United. “He's back with us, and I'm delighted,” Wilder said.

“He's had a really good week's training. It's a tight group from a personality point of view and he will be invaluable for us. He’ll play a big part for us going forward.”