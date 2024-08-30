Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland nearing signing of Sheffield United-linked defender as Black Cats strengthen promotion push

Chris Mepham, the £12m Bournemouth signing who was formerly a target of Sheffield United, is set for a loan deal as one of the Blades’ Championship rivals strengthen their promotion bid. The Welsh international has admirers at Bramall Lane, having worked with Alan Knill and Jack Lester in the Welsh set-up, but is set for a loan move to Sunderland.

United were linked with Mepham again this summer amid uncertainty over the futures of defenders Anel Ahmedhodzic and Auston Trusty, who is nearing a move north of the border to Celtic. He has played more than 100 times for Bournemouth since his big move from Brentford five years ago, but has struggled for game-time of late and recently opened up about his desire to play more first-team football - even if it meant a move away from the south coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trusty’s imminent departure, if confirmed before 11pm, will leave United light in defence, with Jack Robinson their only other senior left-footed centre-back. Boss Chris Wilder has previously been keen to sign a left winger, more competition in midfield and a pacy forward capable of running in behind, but any departures in defence may see his priorities reassessed before the window slams shut tonight.