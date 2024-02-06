Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Wilder has challenged his Sheffield United players to "come out fighting" at Luton Town this weekend as he seeks a reaction from last weekend's drubbing at the hands of Aston Villa. The Blades' faint survival hopes took another real blow after they were hammered 5-0 at home to Unai Emery's men, leaving them 10 points adrift of fourth-bottom Luton.

It was the latest disappointment in a season permeated by them so far, with any remaining survival confidence amongst the fanbase being gradually eroded. But the Blades can give their hopes of playing Premier League football again next season a shot in the arm with a positive result at Kenilworth Road this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Edwards' side have made a good fist of life in the top-flight this season and the always-partisan home crowd will be even more behind their side as they look to hammer another nail in one of their relegation rivals' coffin. Luton have scored eight goals in their last two games, a 4-0 win over Brighton and a 4-4 draw at Newcastle that saw them go 4-2 ahead before being pegged back, and have lost only once in all competitions since their Boxing Day victory at Bramall Lane.

"Every game in the Premier League is incredibly important and when you win games and do well, you deserve all the credit," Wilder said. "Because it's such a hard division. There are certain teams at the moment, Luton included, who deserve every plaudit they’re getting. We’ll be the polar opposite, so we have to do what we need to do to try and change that around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It won’t be the biggest shock in world football if we go there and get a result. We’ve got to believe that we’re good enough, mentally and physically, and tactically and technically, for a strong week. Otherwise it’s no good getting on the bus. I'd like to think I'll see a reaction and some strong characters come through and stick their hands up and accept that result - and own it, as I will - and come out fighting.