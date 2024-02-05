Spot a Sheffield United fan you know in these 20 brilliant photos from sorry Aston Villa defeat
Sheffield United fans endured an evening to forget on Saturday as their side were hammered 5-0 at home to Aston Villa.
The Blades were 4-0 down inside 30 minutes and conceded a few minutes into the second half to compound a miserable evening. United then had a late goal from Vini Souza ruled out for offside by VAR, as Chris Wilder apologised to supporters and admitted his side had "let them down".
"I've been in that position as a player and a manager and there's no hiding place," the United manager said. "You have to take your medicine. We have to accept that and apologise to our supporters because they've been superb. We've let them down this evening."
United were booed off at half time and after the final whistle, with many supporters leaving well before the final whistle rather than suffer any more punishment. But our photographers were again on hand to capture the best fan photos from earlier in the day, when optimism was higher - can you spot yourself, or anyone you know?