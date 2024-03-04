Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder has hinted that he will have more than one eye on the future of Sheffield United for the rest of this season after their Premier League struggle continued last night. The Blades conceded five or more goals for the fourth home game in a row - the first time that has happened in English football - as Arsenal ran out 6-0 winners at Bramall Lane.

The Gunners were 3-0 up inside 15 minutes and 5-0 up at the break as they took advantage of some shocking defending from the hosts while showing the qualities that have earmarked them as genuine contenders in a three-way title tussle alongside Liverpool and Manchester City. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz were in sparkling form but found precious little in the way of opposition from United, who are well on course to concede the most goals in a season in Premier League history.

It's difficult to take positives from such an evening but if any optimistic Blade is able to pick out anything it could be the displays of United's youngsters coming off the bench, with Will Osula and Andre Brooks showing their fearlessness before a composed cameo from Oliver Arblaster who made his Premier League debut in hardly ideal circumstances, with his boyhood club 6-0 down at home.

And Wilder hinted that Unitedites may see more of their promising youngsters between now and the end of season, having been initially reluctant to throw them into the heat of a relegation scrap for fear of damaging their mentally.

"What you'll notice and see a little bit more now is the introduction of the younger players because I thought we were better when they came on," said Wilder. "I know the game's gone and Saka comes off and they dropped down a level but Brooks coming on, Osula and especially Arblaster coming on might be a route now.