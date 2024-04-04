Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder refused to criticise goalkeeper Ivo Grbic after his horror moment in defeat to Liverpool at Anfield last night. The Croatian international, who joined United in the January transfer window from Atletico Madrid, dallied over his kick out before seeing it charged down by Darwin Nunez and rebounding into the United net.

That goal broke the deadlock after a stoic start from the Blades against the title-chasers, but United did not let the blow affect them too much and they battled back onto level terms when Conor Bradley diverted Gus Hamer’s header into his own net just before the hour mark. But United tired as Liverpool pushed for a winner, with Alexis Mac Allister’s stunner putting the hosts back ahead before Cody Gakpo’s late header sealed all three points.

Much of the post-match debate amongst Unitedites focused on Grbic’s error, but Wilder did not pile any more blame on his goalkeeper - insisting that James McAtee’s first-minute miss was as big a moment. “Listen, he makes a mistake. It could go anywhere,” Wilder said. “Unfortunately it's richocted in.

“He's made a mistake, he's taken too long. Fair play to Nunez who's gone and shut him down but that ball can go anywhere and unfortunately it goes in the back of the net. I'm not looking at that. Everybody makes mistakes.