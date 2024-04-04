It was a performance of pride but no points for Sheffield United at Anfield this evening as they were beaten 3-1 by title chasing Liverpool. The Blades went behind after a horror moment for goalkeeper Ivo Grbic, whose kick was chased down and deflected in by Darwin Nunez, but the visitors stayed in the game and got back on level terms in the second half through Conor Bradley’s own goal.
Liverpool went back ahead through a screamer from World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, who rifled a shot into the top corner, before sub Cody Gakpo headed in Andy Robertson’s deep cross to put the gloss on victory for Jurgen Klopp’s men in their pursuit of the Premier League title. Here’s how we rated United’s players on the night...
1. Ivo Grbic 4
Would have been expecting a busy night but did well with his first real bit of work as he tipped Salah's lobbed effort over the bar on the stretch. Unfortunately didn't cover himself in any glory with his second as he dallied for too long over his kick and allowed Nunez to charge it down and score a freak opener. United needed to keep things tight and couldn't afford to offer any gifts, but then ended up doing just that. Had no chance with Mac Allister's winner which was an absolute screamer and had a few nervy moments when he came for crosses
2. Jayden Bogle 6.5
Up against the very, very lively Luis Diaz and gave a good account of himself against one of the most dangerous players in the league on current form. Offered a threat himself going the other way as well, forcing a save from Kelleher in first-half added-on time after a lay off from Brereton Diaz
3. Mason Holgate 6
The Everton loanee will have been doubly determined to put on a show at Anfield and played his part in a decent rearguard action that limited Liverpool to one goal in the first half, and that was a freak from Nunez. Several times he was first to the ball by using his anticipation but was fortunate that Liverpool didn't make more of one slip-up when he tried to play in dangerous territory and was robbed of the ball
Photo: Paul Harding/Getty Images
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7
A solid display from United's centre centre-back against such a talented front three. He was a threat in the Liverpool box in the first minute, his excellent flick setting up the golden McAtee chance and gave as good as he got from Nunez and Co. when it came to defend. Superb defending saw him anticipate and then snuff out the danger as the ball threatened to bounce for a Diaz tap-in inside the box, and again with five minutes to go
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.