1 . Ivo Grbic 4

Would have been expecting a busy night but did well with his first real bit of work as he tipped Salah's lobbed effort over the bar on the stretch. Unfortunately didn't cover himself in any glory with his second as he dallied for too long over his kick and allowed Nunez to charge it down and score a freak opener. United needed to keep things tight and couldn't afford to offer any gifts, but then ended up doing just that. Had no chance with Mac Allister's winner which was an absolute screamer and had a few nervy moments when he came for crosses