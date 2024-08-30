Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder’s “hostile” plan for Daniel Jebbison’s Bramall Lane return after Sheffield United summer exit

Chris Wilder hopes that Daniel Jebbison receives a “hostile” welcome back to Bramall Lane on Sunday when the former Sheffield United man returns with his new club Watford. The England youth striker left United on a free transfer this summer, despite Wilder’s confidence that he would sign a long-awaited new deal.

Jebbison’s progress was stalled by injury and the after-effects of a pre-season blood clot last summer and after he left United he signed a long-term deal at Bournemouth, with United retaining a financial interest in him due to his age and banking £1.5m in training compensation. That helped United sign Kieffer Moore on a permanent deal from the Cherries and after featuring in pre-season, Jebbison was subsequently loaned to the Hornets for the season to continue his development.

By a twist of fate, his debut could come at his former stomping ground of Bramall Lane and speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash, boss Wilder said: "I tried my hardest to change his mind. I got a lovely text off him afterwards but he wanted to make that move.

"He's another one that wanted to play at a different football club. I respect that. I hope we make it as hostile as possible and he gets a proper Bramall Lane reception. He’s an opposition player coming into our backyard on Sunday.

"I'm sure everybody will understand my attitude and feeling towards it but I've no issues with Jebbo. He had a few injuries here and there are lessons learned hopefully now, in terms of young players and contractual situations.

"We did a deal with a young player going one way and an experienced player coming the other way. [Chief executive] Steve Bettis managed to get that deal done. We lost one that we didn’t really want to lose, we tried our best to keep him, and we brought one in that we’re delighted with.”