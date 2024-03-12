Chris Wilder right to rally against "lazy" Sheffield United narrative as he fulfils promise on Blades return
When he made his emotional return to his boyhood club in early December, Chris Wilder vowed to stick up for Sheffield United when he felt they were being harshly done to - and has certainly kept up his end of that bargain. The Blades boss has been vocal about his side's perceived unfair treatment by referees, picking up a fine from the FA for his comments after defeat at Crystal Palace earlier this season.
And his latest target this week was the media narrative surrounding his side, following a painful few weeks that saw United concede five or more goals in four successive games on home soil. United, in some quarters of the media, became the laughing stock of the Premier League, with pundits such as Jamie Carragher going over the top with labelling United a "disgrace" after their 6-0 hammering at home to Arsenal last Monday.
Wilder did not mention any pundit by name but it isn't the biggest leap to suggest that Carragher's personal criticism was amongst the comments that irked him. A pointed comment about "so-called pundits" stood out in his press conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Bournemouth and while the Blades boss does not mind well-informed opinion that takes into account the issues United are facing this season, he takes exception to "the usual ones who go personal."
It's an easy option to hammer United given their recent form but it hasn't escaped the attention of many at Bramall Lane that Burnley - joint bottom of the table with United - and Vincent Kompany have largely escaped the derision that has focused on United despite their identical record of three wins and 20 defeats from their 28 games so far.
“There is the narrative of Sheffield United being the worst team in the world," Wilder said after Saturday's draw at Bournemouth took them briefly off bottom spot. "Burnley, we are all waiting for them to kick in and everything happens with them, and Luton are going for Europe. That seems to be the narrative. I think it might be a little bit off it on certain things but there you go, I’ll have my opinion on that one.”
The United manager is not averse to criticism, admitting it is "something you have to deal with and not get too wound up about" in the game he's in. "It's when it gets personal," he added. "If you're not in the Premier League you're not there to be shot at, are you? And we're easy cannon fodder at the minute because of the inconsistency of the team and maybe the inconsistency of my managerial performances.
"I think sometimes it is lazy. Because they don’t understand it, they come out with a narrative and just say things. I’ve heard it and as I’ve said you have to deal with it. Do I think we are what people have said about us? No. It [getting beaten heavily] can happen, it happened to West Ham and it happened to Newcastle [both against Arsenal]. It doesn’t make it any better when it’s happened two or three times but these things can happen.
"There are people that are lazy, there are people who look a little bit deeper into it. Into the situation and the moving parts of what’s happened this season. And if they do then I’ll read them because that’s fair comment. We’re not after pats on the back, we have to take 100 per cent responsibility but it’s an incredibly difficult division and if you’re not right through a season you can get hurt. And we’ve been hurt on numerous occasions."