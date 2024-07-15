Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder opens up on Kieffer Moore transfer move after Sheffield United switch confirmed

Chris Wilder believes that striker Kieffer Moore has “all the tools required to succeed as a Blade” after the Welsh international penned a three-year deal at Bramall Lane this afternoon. Moore was unveiled as United’s third summer signing after the Blades paid an undisclosed fee to AFC Bournemouth for his services.

Moore joins Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum through the entrance door at Bramall Lane and is the first player the Blades have paid a fee for this summer. He could make his debut in front of fans this weekend at Chesterfield, after a behind-closed-doors game, said to be against Bradford City, this week.

Moore makes a return to South Yorkshire after previous spells with Barnsley and Rotherham United, after United fended off competition from Hull City and Cardiff City for the striker’s services. Moore was thought to be heading for East Yorkshire earlier this week before a late U-turn saw him agree to become a Blade instead, joining in with his new teammates for the first time at the Blades’ training ground on Monday morning.

United coaches Jack Lester and Alan Knill have both worked with Moore in the Wales set-up and his signing is seen as a key part of the puzzle for the Blades, especially with ongoing uncertainty over Oli McBurnie’s Bramall Lane future.

And boss Wilder said: "I have been an admirer of Kieffer's abilities for some time, and our persistence and hard work on this deal has paid off. There was a real desire from all parties to get this done and I am thrilled to have Kieffer as part of our project going forward.

"He's well known to the staff here, especially Alan Knill and Jack Lester who have worked with him at close quarters with Wales. Kieffer has all the tools required to succeed as a Blade. He's strong and robust but also athletic for a player of his size and his goal record at this level over the years is impressive.

"You don't have to look far to see his impact in this division. His goals helped Bournemouth and most recently Ipswich to the Premier League. He is a proven operator whose experience will complement some of the young strikers coming through here."