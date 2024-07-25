Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A host of young players have been filling up the squads in Sheffield United’s pre-season friendlies so far this summer

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder insists that a number of the young players who have been getting a run out with the first team in pre-season friendlies this summer could get the opportunity to shine in the Championship in this coming campaign.

Academy graduates often pick up spaces in the squad at this time of year, so as to spread out the number of minutes players get and there have been a few more than usual at United this year due to the exodus at the end of last season.

Normally, once the recruitment team has brought in the players they need for the challenge ahead, thoughts then turn to the youth in the squad and whether they should go out on loan or if they would benefit from staying at Shirecliffe and being a part of United’s senior squad.

As far as Wilder is concerned, some of those who have impressed so far in friendly wins over York City, Chesterfield and Harrogate and indeed in training, will be sticking around and at some stage will be given the opportunity to prove their worth in the Championship.

“Some of them will be involved with us right the way through, they've done enough,” said Wilder. “We talked about it when Iliman (Ndiaye) was here and trained with the first team and David Brooks, we could have got him out on loan, so there are decisions to make and it's not always the right one to send them out on loan but some of them will and play mens football and they seem to be up for that as well.

“I have gone on record in terms of our academy, a lot of work has gone into it for numerous years and we keep producing players of quality but with the right attitude as well. I want everything at the club to be spot on, I want the supporters to be great, I want the first team to be great, I want the academy to be great, I want every part of it, for everybody to be part of the football club. We are working away and everyone is working as one. I feel we are a connected club, I feel we are on the same page and all working together.”

