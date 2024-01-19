Chris Wilder has played down speculation that Sheffield United are eyeing a deal for Ryan Kent, describing claims by a rival boss that the Blades had made the former Rangers and Liverpool man an offer as "strange". The winger has been linked with an exit from Turkish giants Fenerbahçe in this transfer window after struggling to command a regular place since his summer move from Ibrox.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Championship clubs Hull City and Cardiff City had been mooted as a possible destination for the 27-year-old this window, with the president of another interested club, Turkish Super Lig rivals Samsunspor, revealing Kent has "serious suitors" in England. Kent has been a player of interest for Wilder in the past, going back to early in his first spell when Kent was still at Anfield, and another approach seemed likely when Cardiff boss Erol Bulut claimed this week that United had made an offer for Kent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, speaking ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with West Ham, Wilder described the situation as "strange". "I saw that, I've come across that one," he added. "I don't know whether it's the Turkish connection with Fenerbahçe or someone's after moving a player on, but it's nothing we've been interested in. I was quite surprised; as possibly you were, and 30,000 Sheffield United fans were."