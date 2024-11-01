Key priority reiterated for Sheffield United’s long-term health after 10-1 midweek hammering raises key question

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result gained the expected traction on social media and was hailed by supporters but in truth, all Sheffield United’s remarkable midweek 10-1 hammering of Crewe Alexandra did was prove further how badly the Blades need category one status. They have simply outgrown their current level, with two 6-0 wins and an 8-2 victory also under their belts this season.

The Blades have consistently established themselves as one of the best young sides at their level, winning the PDL national title last season and starting their defence strongly this time around. To test themselves against better opposition at youth level they will have to attain category one academy status - something that is currently beyond them at the Shirecliffe complex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moves to transfer the first team to a separate training ground began with the acquisition of the former HSBC sports ground site at Dore - with the aim of making Shirecliffe a dedicated academy site - but once work begins on the new site it will take some time to complete. In the meantime United can only beat what is put in front of them but there is a real question of whether they are being tested enough at their current level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No disrespect but our ambition is to be a category one club, so we're playing against the top teams in the country,” said boss Chris Wilder ahead of United’s trip to Blackburn Rovers tomorrow. “At times I felt for the opposition ... [Crewe] were a really young, inexperienced team that we were very clinical on in the afternoon.

“I'm not reading too much into results and scorelines at U21 level, I'm looking at progression of the players and what I have seen is the Blasters, the Brooks, the Sydie Peck, the Femis, the Blackers, Ryan One, Marshy, Sai Sachdev, Luke Faxon all being involved with the first team. It's really exciting and promising yet again that we're still creating and developing some really good young players."

One was the star of the show against Crewe with a clinical hat-trick while Louie Marsh and Owen Hampson, two players to have tasted first-team action in the League Cup this season, were also on the scoresheet. "We'd like to be tested even more,” Wilder added. “If we go into cat one, we might be on the receiving end of that. Who’s to say? But we're looking to produce players. It's not about winning the league or scoring a hatful of goals, it's about producing players.

“And certainly the ambition to be a category one football club should be foremost in the minds of the people who decide that above me, and we should be pushing to improve facilities as a football club. We're down the line with HSBC and the facility at Dore, to get that up and running, allowing the players to have better facilities Monday-Friday. To get to cat one has got to be a big ambition of the football club and then the quality of the opposition we're playing will raise the bar even more."