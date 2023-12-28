Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder insists he will not make "knee-jerk reactions" over goalkeeper Wes Foderingham's position after fresh scrutiny on the Sheffield United goalkeeper following his error against Luton Town on Boxing Day. The Hatters went ahead in the first half when Alfie Doughty's shot squirmed through Foderingham's hands and then his legs, with the Blades going on to lose 3-2.

Following on from an error away at Chelsea, and question marks over his decision-making for Aston Villa's late equaliser in the following game, some sections of the United fanbase have called for a change between the sticks, with Adam Davies and young Jordan Amissah also registered in United's 25-man Premier League squad.

The assignments don't get any easier for Foderingham, either, with a trip to world champions Manchester City at the Etihad in store this weekend. Asked ahead of that trip how the goalkeeper is, boss Wilder admitted: "He'll feel it and understand it and he has to get over it. Everyone's been in that period as a player. I've had to suffer and everyone has to suffer. We can't shy away from it and he'll be the first to admit that maybe there were situations that we could have handled a little bit better but it's the life and times of a goalkeeper."

Asked if he had considered making a change, Wilder replied: "There can't be knee jerk reactions but players have got to play well to get in the team and stay in the team. If we have people knocking on the door we have to look at all the options. I have to put out my best team. It's not a leave our best players on the bench moment. I've never got that.

"There might be times to rest players, in cup competitions or when they have knocks or whatever, but not at Man City, I'm not leaving my best players out. I am a little bit nuts at times but I'm not that insane. Of course, players have got to play well to get in the team and play well to stay in the team. Everything is up for grabs.

