Chris Wilder has promised Sheffield United's supporters that he will approach tomorrow's FA Cup trip to Gillingham at "full tilt" after describing the game as the Blades' biggest of the season so far. Wilder's men travel to Priestfield for the first time since their League One clash back in 2016, which saw United switch to a back three for the first time and barely look back.

They make the long trip to Kent a Premier League side but bottom of the standings, with Stephen Clemence's League Two side likely fancying their chances of heaping more misery on the Blades on their own turf. Ben Brereton Diaz could make his United debut, if international clearance is secured in time after his loan move from La Liga side Villareal, but two potential starters, Max Lowe and youngster Sydie Peck, are out after picking up injuries to join the list of walking-wounded.

Despite the 57-team gap between the sides, boss Wilder is not taking the game lightly. “We’ll be going full tilt, all in, without a shadow of a doubt," he said. "And I’ll be playing my strongest team. Playing well and winning games of football breeds confidence – this is the biggest game of the season as far as I’m concerned and the players understand that.

“There have been enough messages into them over the past 48 hours from myself and the coaching staff about what this game means to the football club and the supporters. The fans want to see a win and we have to deliver. We’ve not won many games this season – with full respect to Gillingham – and I’d imagine quite a few people will expect a home win on Saturday.