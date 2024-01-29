Chris Wilder has made experience of top-flight football a priority in his search for a new centre-half ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline. The Sheffield United manager's focus has shifted towards defence after the signings of forward Ben Brereton Diaz and goalkeeper Ivo Grbic earlier in the window.

United have been left short by long-term injuries to defenders Chris Basham and John Egan, and have been linked with the likes of Joe Worrall of Nottingham Forest and Everton duo Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey. The situation is complicated by United's need for a loan deal, rather than a permanent switch, and Wilder said: "We have been linked, and it is vital that we have someone who has played in the division or at a level which is equivalent to the Premier League.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want players that make us better as a group and we feel we have done that with Igo and Ben. We wanted to bring quality in with a few players going out, which they have done. But definitely bringing players in who strengthen the group and push players. There are incredibly important games going on and we are working frantically to improve our group, and hopefully we do that before the window shuts.

"There has to be three things that happen; the player wants to come, we make the correct offer and the selling club, in terms of a loan which is what it is going to be, has to make sure they are covered. Everyone has to look at their group. If someone came in for one of our players, I have to make sure we're covered and not light going into the second part of the season."

"We're just looking at a right-footed defender," Wilder added. "We lost Basham and John Egan, two huge players for us, so to get one in will make the group stronger and better, and compensate for the loss of two big players for us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad