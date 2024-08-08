Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manager Chris Wilder remains confident that Sheffield United will have “a couple of bits of good news” to report in the transfer market early next week despite not being able to secure any further breakthroughs ahead of tomorrow’s season-opener at Preston North End. The Blades have brought in Alfie Gilchrist and Harry Souttar already this week to strengthen their defensive ranks and have edged forward in the race for out-of-contract former Stoke City man Tyrese Campbell.

The striker is currently undergoing a medical at Shirecliffe but will not be signed in time for tomorrow’s trip to Deepdale. United are also keen on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, of Crystal Palace, and are keen to tie up a loan deal for the young winger - potentially ahead of next Tuesday’s EFL Cup tie at home to Wrexham. The Blades are also in the market for a new goalkeeper, with Plymouth’s Michael Cooper and Carl Rushworth, the Brighton youngster, players of interest.

“We've been working extremely hard but nothing more has been completed [ahead of Preston],” Wilder admitted today. “It [the deadline] was a couple of hours ago but there's things happening around the football club that will continue to develop and I'm sure, before Tuesday, we'll have a couple of bits of good news.

“We're feeling that excitement and enthusiasm bubbling. We have to be patient, I've had to be patient. There are still some targets we're after that we'd like to complete and there's got to be an understanding that it has been put together quickly. I'm not asking for time but we might have to show a bit of patience. They're good players working with good players and sure we'll get out the traps Friday night.”