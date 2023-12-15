Sheffield United's last trip to Stamford Bridge under Chris Wilder turned out to be one of the most memorable away days of his first tenure

Chris Wilder has made his point clear since returning to Sheffield United that he doesn't wish to dwell on the past.

Players, and indeed managers, have come and gone since his first stint in charge came to an end after a glorious period under the boyhood Blade's stewardship. However, there will be times when he can look back with relevance to the current task at hand. His next challenge is one of those moments.

When United went to Stamford Bridge at the end of August 2019, they did so off the back of a decent start to life back in the Premier League. Four points from their first three matches wasn't to be sniffed at but this particular trip south was their first meeting with one of the really 'big boys'.

By half time they were 2-0 down and looked like a team of 'daytrippers' which is how Wilder described their first half showing post match. By that stage though, the Blades had clawed their way back and came away from the capital with a point, thanks to a Callum Robinson strike early in the second half and a Kurt Zouma own goal later in the half.

Wilder is well aware that the circumstances are very different this time around, but he says that while trying not to dip into the memory bank too often for inspiration, that match has come up ahead of their latest clash with the Blues for the simple reason that he doesn't want this team to feel like they're in the West End for a bit of sight-seeing, some Christmas shopping and a day-out amongst world class footballing talent.

"I have talked about it but I have said to them I know, there are times when stuff is relevant and I do believe that day was ... a first big away day in the Premier League against a top four club and for 45 minutes we just stood there in their shadows and were starstruck by them," Wilder recalls.

"I think we were swapping shirts and signing autograph books, we just took a step off them and got caught up in all that, which you can do when you are traveling down the King's Road and you step into Stamford Bridge and you see everything that is connected with that football club.

"There's a group of players there we talked to at half time that we needed to be us and we did and we got a great start to the second half and we were really competitive and I believe it did us the world of good in terms of getting that result. It felt like a win and I'm sure any result will feel like a win on Saturday afternoon."

So while that match gives United belief, coupled with two decent performances since the boss returned, Wilder is making sure the players keep turning out those displays rather than pat themselves on the back.

"Yes, hopefully [there is belief after his last time at Chelsea] but it's not always results," he said. "Belief of what happened last Wednesday but it's no good if we slip our standards and we're not aggressive and competitive and we're all over the place. I'm still learning about the players but I've been delighted and we want to fill them with confidence and belief but they've got to go again.

"All sides that are competitive in the league, even the ones that have been in this division for a number of years, your Brightons and your Palaces and Brentfords, teams that have been up for a number of years and don't look like coming out, they're going to Chelsea and they understand the task and what that brings in going to a top side. But they're believing as well.