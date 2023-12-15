The cheeky side of James McAtee that Sheffield United fans don't often see

Sheffield United's James McAtee got off the mark for the season last week and Chris Wilder says there's a lot more to the seemingly quiet Man City loanee that most would imagine

James McAtee of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the winning goal during the Premier League match against Brentford at Bramall Lane. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

On the face of it, James McAtee seems like a somewhat shy and quiet young footballer who you would imagine sits around shuffling and sniggering while the senior players hold court in the dressing room.

Until his recent scalping, the Manchester City loanee's previously wholesome floppy-hair made him look like the sensitive main character in a US high school Netflix series. He doesn't do many interviews and when he does, there's a noticeable discomfort at being in those surroundings, saying little more than the type of thing he'd been taught to say in the media training youngsters get at clubs like City.

On the pitch McAtee has grown, in stature and substance - that milestone match against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road at the beginning of his first spell at United, where he was bullied from the first minute, is still remembered but in a completely different context, one that shows how far he has come on as a footballer.

Off the pitch, though, it seems there is a little more Liam Gallagher about him than meets the eye, with Chris Wilder describing him as a 'typical Manchester boy'.

James McAtee turns up at Bramall Lane in his Liam Gallagher t-shirt. Picture: @sheffieldunited

"I like him as a boy as well," said Wilder. "He interacts with the older ones and he's a typical Manchester boy, he's got a little bit about him, got a few words to say as well.. always got a comeback and I quite like that. He's got a personality which you have got to have to be a top footballer. He's impressed us all in everything he's done."

Of course one of the stand-out things that he's done is score the winner, securing Wilder's first since the manager's return to the club last week against Brentford. It's what Wilder and the coaching staff have been asking of McAtee and the team generally.

"In the two games, one of the things we talked about previously was big moments, we didn't have enough of them," he added. "At certain periods you need to need to produce those big moments and certainly Macca has got the ability to do that."

Now we know what Wilder thinks of McAtee, how about what the player thinks of his new boss.

"I think he's definitely got the lads together," the 21-year-old told SUTV. "We are approaching games now a little bit differently. I think we are going after teams a little bit more, you seen against Liverpool, we were going after them a little bit, even though they had much more of the ball than us but we were making traps where we could go after them. Against Brentford, same again we had the ball a lot but we were comfortable letting them have the ball and we were ready to press once we had a trigger to go."

And what of that goal at the Lane last week, which not just won a match but showed everyone that's there's life in this Sheffield United team yet. McAtee's watched it a few times and will be hoping it's the first of many, having admitted that his team mates have been urging him to have a go more often.

"It was probably the best goal I have ever scored, so far so hopefully I can do some more of that and try and top it," he said. "Especially for my first Premier League goal, in the moment when I was watching it, it was going in slow motion and when I saw it hit the back of the net it was the best feeling I have ever had."