Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is understood to be in the running for the vacant Rangers job after the sacking of Michael Beale. The 43-year-old was relieved of his duties at Ibrox late on Sunday evening following a dismal start to the season.

Three defeats in seven Premiership matches left the Glasgow giants third in the league, behind St Mirren and seven points adrift of city rivals Celtic. Beale’s summer signings have failed to have the desired impact and Rangers are now looking for a new man at the helm. Sources north of the border report that Wilder is amongst the names that the Ibrox hierarchy are interested in speaking to, alongside Frank Lampard and another name familiar to Blades supporters in former Millwall man Kevin Muscat, currently in charge of Yokohama F. Marinos.

Wilder has been out of work since his short-term contract at Watford came to an end in May and is well-regarded by those in power at Rangers after he guided the Blades from League One into the Premier League in the space of three seasons. Wilder had recently been linked with a sensational return to Bramall Lane if boss Paul Heckingbottom was sacked, but the United chief is understood to retain the support of the Blades board despite their winless start to the season.