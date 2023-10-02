News you can trust since 1887
Spot a Sheffield United fan you know in our fan gallery from West Ham defeat as Blades’ chant draws praise

Sheffield United fans were in typically self-deprecating mood during their 2-0 defeat to West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:27 BST

The Blades drew praise from home supporters, both in person and later online, after a witty retort to the Hammers fans’ chants about them winning the Europa Conference League last season. In return, Unitedites in the away end sang: “Champions of League One, you’ll never sing that.”

Later, United fans referenced their team’s struggles on the pitch this season by suggesting that, to paraphrase, West Ham must not be very good because the Blades were drawing away - in more than a touch of irony, it was sung just as Jarrod Bowen put the home side ahead - and later mockingly chanted “We’ve had a shot!” after Anis Slimane tested Alphonse Areola’s handling with an effort from outside the box.

There was a good reception for striker Rhian Brewster as he made his return to the pitch after 11 months out with a hamstring issue, the Blades’ record signing acknowledging the support by giving his shirt away to a supporter at the final whistle. Unitedites travelled to the capital in numbers to strain their eyes at the action playing out at the Olympics-turned-football stadium, and our photographers were on hand to capture 15 pictures of them - can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

