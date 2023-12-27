Chris Wilder hints at Sheffield United's approach for Man City clash after Luton Town disappointment
Sheffield United face tough Manchester City test after disappointment of Luton Town defeat
Chris Wilder has dropped a hint that suggests Sheffield United will attempt to replicate their approach that earned a point at Aston Villa just before Christmas when they travel to Manchester City this weekend. The Blades were close to pulling off the perfect away performance at Villa Park after frustrating the home side and going ahead, only to concede a 97th-minute equaliser.
United then dropped three more points after capitulating on Boxing Day against their relegation rivals Luton Town, when two own goals saw them surrender a 2-1 lead and lose 3-2. Wilder's side could have been travelling to City on the back of two wins in a row and five points better off, but instead go over the Pennines still bottom of the table and with their belief and confidence taking another hit.
Wilder was unapologetic about his side's approach at Villa, and rightly so, despite accusations of "parking the bus". United do not have the capability to go toe-to-toe with Villa and certainly do not against City, fresh from winning their fifth trophy of the year after lifting the Club World Cup just before Christmas. Speaking after the Luton game, Wilder said: "No, it doesn't [get any easier] but we have to dust ourselves down and go again.
"We’ve shown we can produce a type of performance that frustrates. Of course it’s not ideal but isn’t ideal, the situation that we’re in and who we’re playing against. But I’ve got to say I’ve not really thought about Manchester City, when you've just been beaten in a game and we should be talking about us and a positive second half performance and a big three points. And obviously we’re not."