Wilder took over at Middlesbrough in November last year, replacing another ex-United manager Neil Warnock. However, despite an upturn in form he was unable to lead Boro into the play-offs.

The summer saw some reported frustration over transfer dealings and this campaign has brought just two league wins, with Boro third from bottom of the Cha,pionship.

Wilder was recently linked with the manager’s post at Premier League Bournemouth following the departure of Scott Parker, however despite reports that he wanted the job, the 55-year-old strenuously denied he was looking for a way out of the Riverside.

Former Sheffield Unuted manager Chris Wilder has been sacked by Middlesbrough after less than a year in the role. Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said in the build-up to Boro’s defeat to Coventry City on Saturday: “It’s nonsense what’s happened. I dealt with that speculation a month ago and I put it to bed. It’s come from nowhere and it’s not needed by anybody. I’ve just laughed it off.

“There are all sorts of things and I think that’s what happens when teams don’t get result that maybe they are expected to get. There are all sorts of things happening. You fell out with the owner, he’s gone, I’ve gone, everybody is off. Everybody is abandoning ship.

“Every job that I have taken, I’ve taken when they are not in a good position. The club wasn’t in a great position. I’m not saying they are in a great position now but every club that I have taken on, there has been a build. We’re suffering a little bit of pain at the moment but this is not the time to walk away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough posted on their twitter account on Monday morning: “Middlesbrough Football Club have terminated the contract of manager Chris Wilder with immediate effect.”

A brief statement on the club’s website added: “Leo Percovich will take over first team affairs in the interim basis, assisted by Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and Lee Cattermole.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Chris and his staff for all their hard work over the past 11 months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough was Wilder’s first job since leaving boyhood club Sheffield United in March last year. He had led the Blades from League One to the Premier League and enjoyed a ninth-placed finish in their first season back in the top flight.