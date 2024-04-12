Chris Wilder has explained why Sheffield United are exploring the innovative avenue of appointing specialist set-play coaches after taking inspiration from tomorrow’s opponents Brentford. The Blades are preparing for their first-ever visit to the Gtech Community Stadium, which opened in 2020.

As well as innovating in the transfer market, using algorithms to discover value-for-money players and doing away with their academy in favour of a B-team that travels the world to play against other sides, Brentford have also been at the forefront of alternative coaching methods, including set-piece specialists and even experts in throw-ins and sleep.

Although United will not quite to go the same extent, Wilder has revealed that United are “in the process” of appointing set-piece-specific coaches after identifying it as an area to improve. “It's something we talked about at boardroom level,” said Wilder, “from a set plays point of view and an analyst point of view. Looking at best practice and going through data right around the world.

“We're not there at the moment but we will be. We will have delivery of that as well. We have got good coaches who can deliver but there’s the time that goes into looking at all the data that surrounds it. You'll see changes at the club in the next two or three months, whether it's recruitment and everything that goes with that, and with the medical department, there's review and reflection.

