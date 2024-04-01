Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder has explained his decision to make Jack Robinson the new captain of Sheffield United for the rest of the season over previous skipper Anel Ahmedhodzic. The Liverpudlian has previously worn the armband in Ahmedhodzic's absence but led out United for their 3-3 draw with Fulham on Saturday despite the Bosnian also being named in Wilder's starting XI.

Ahmedhodzic was made United's captain after Wilder's return to Bramall Lane in December, with John Egan and Chris Basham both sidelined and Ollie Norwood, a former Blades vice-skipper, losing his place. Less than a month ago Wilder defended Ahmedhodzic's status amid a slump in form but Robinson is now set to keep the armband for the rest of the season - with his former club Liverpool next up for the Blades on Thursday night at Anfield.

"The thinking was that I needed Anel to concentrate on his performance solely and put two people around him to the left and right of him," said Wilder after two late goals denied his side a morale-boosting victory over Fulham at Bramall Lane. "Anel, as the team has, has been inconsistent and as one of our better players we needed him to put a big performance in and solely concentrate on dealing with Muniz, which I thought he did well.