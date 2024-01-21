2 . Jayden Bogle 6

Came back into the side as one of five changes from Gillingham but was caught ball-watching for the visitors' opener as Ings' shot was deflected into the path of Cornet at the back post, who had the freedom of Bramall Lane to pick his spot and fire past Foderingham. Then began his redemption with a good block to prevent Ings potentially doubling the Hammers' lead, and his calmness and composure on the ball kickstarted the move that led to Brereton Diaz's equaliser. Then good defending and a big tackle prevented a dangerous Hammers break