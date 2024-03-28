Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder has detailed his "really positive" talks with Prince Abdullah recently, which saw the two men focus on the future of Sheffield United amid what the manager admitted has been a "difficult season for everyone" so far. The Blades chief took advantage of an extended international break to fly to Riyadh for face-to-face conversations with the owner.

The Blades boss has been in regular contact with the United hierarchy since returning to Bramall Lane in December to replace Paul Heckingbottom, amid the Blades' ongoing Premier League struggle. They return to top-flight action on Saturday at home to Fulham eight points adrift of fourth-bottom Luton Town, with a host of players out of contract in the summer and at least three high-profile departures expected if they do return to the Championship after a horror run of home form which has seen them ship five or more goals in their last four home games.

Despite such uncertainty, however, Wilder remains confident about the immediate future of the club - regardless of whether they can pull off the seemingly-impossible and stay in the Premier League this season. "We can break it down and reflect on what has been a difficult season for everybody, and the owner too," said Wilder on his talks with Prince Abdullah, who remains keen to sell the club.

"Those conversations took place on review and reflection but 75 per cent of it is what can we do to make it better, in the short, medium and long term. Can we get enough results to still claim our place in the Premier League? We have been written off, I get that, with the performances and results and where we're at. There are still things hanging about and no one knows what can happen.

"There is also an obligation from me to go to the end. For the league, for our supporters, and there's still so much to play for. Then there are the medium and long-term things happening to the football club. The hotel and the training ground, the pathway for the academy.

"We're talking about the plans for next season and beyond, individual players, how we overcome our issues from a medical point of view, the reconstruction of the recruitment department and what that looks like for us. So there were really positive talks over there.